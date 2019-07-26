THIS WEEKEND
Great days to wrap up fair
The 63rd annual Hampshire County Fair roars to a finish today and Saturday with it biggest entertainment.
The annual mud bog spews dirt and heated competition tonight at 7. The 3 in 1 Quartet is onstage for 2 performances as well.
Saturday’s daytime session begins with the annual car and tractor show and wraps up after lunch with the chainsaw contest.
The evening session features the livestock sale at 5 and Hampshire’s own Nashville performer, Joe Hott, on stage with his No. 1 Bluegrass single and his newest release.
Gate admission is $6 tonight and $4 Saturday. The forecast is for clear skies and normal temperatures.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Post 91 advances easily
Romney’s American Legion team whacked its stiffest competition, Berkeley Post 14, 8-2 Thursday night in Kingwood to advance to the championship of the Legion area tournament tonight in Kingwood.
Berkeley plays host Preston County at 4 this afternoon to determine Post 91’s opponent tonight.
Win or lose, Post 91 will be in the Legion state tournament next weekend as the host team. The games will be played in Keyser.
Also: Hampshire High’s football team wraps up Max Week this morning, the annual test of strength and agility for players before practices officially start on Monday, Aug. 5.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Back-to-school? You bet
We have an update on U.S. Cellular’s plans to build a cell tower in Hampshire’s worst dead zone.
We’ll also cover:
• The wrap-up of this week’s county fair
• We have an update on U.S. Cellular’s plans to build a cell tower in Hampshire’s worst dead zone.
• A look at next weekend’s Peach Festival.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.