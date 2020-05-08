MAKING HEADLINES
Last frost?
Hampshire County’s big orchard growers and vegetable farmers are keeping a sharp eye on the weather tonight.
The low Saturday morning is forecast at 30 (Romney, Slanesville, High View) or 29 (Levels) by the Weather Channel, enough to do some last and lasting damage to crops.
It’s likely to be the last sub-freezing temperatures of the spring. Farmers traditionally target May 15 as the cutoff date.
COVID UPDATE: Positive cases in Hampshire County remain at 8, with only 1 active. The number tested, including nursing home residents and staffers, has climbed to 341.
• The limit on gatherings is now 25, with participants remaining socially distanced. The limit rose Monday as the new round reopening began.
Also: Sunday is Mother’s Day.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Counting down school
We look at the end-of-the-year activities that are going on even without students in the classrooms.
We’ll also cover:
• The status of medical marijuana a year after it was supposed to be available in the state.
• The No. 1 team in Hampshire sports history — and the honorable mentions.
• How the county and state continue to open up in the face of coronavirus.
