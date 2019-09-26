ROMNEY — Paving work on a nearly mile-long stretch of Route 28 on the north end of Romney will begin Monday (Sept. 30), the Division of Highways announced this week.
The agency had previously set a starte date of Friday (Sept. 27).
Drivers experience 1-lane traffic for nearly 2 weeks as the road is repaved.
The $295,428 project will begin at Depot Street and extend north .91 miles — about a quarter mile past Parsons Avenue.
The Division of Highways says expect delays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. workdays through Oct. 11, the completion date weather permitting.
DOH says the work is necessary to repair edge and base failures, widen the paved shoulders, pave road and lay stone shoulders.
Flaggers will direct traffic using a pilot truck. Travel with caution through the work zone.
Belt Paving will be performing the work.
