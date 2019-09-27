MAKING HEADLINES
Romney man charged in Va.
MANASSAS, Va. — A Romney man is facing multiple charges in Prince William County after police found him last Friday night attempting to change a tire with the car still in gear and 2 young children inside — all while allegedly intoxicated.
Kenneth Allan Powell, 34, is charged with 2 counts of child endangerment, 2 of driving while intoxicated and 1 of possession of controlled substance after Prince William County police responded to a reckless driving report Manassas.
PAVING DELAYED: Paving work on a nearly mile-long stretch of Route 28 on the north end of Romney will begin Monday (Sept. 30), DOH announced this week.
The agency had previously set a starte date of Friday (Sept. 27).
Drivers experience 1-lane traffic for nearly 2 weeks as the road is repaved.
The $295,428 project will begin at Depot Street and extend north .91 miles — about a quarter mile past Parsons Avenue.
POTOMAC STATE HOMECOMING: Potomac State College is celebrating homecoming today and Saturday in Keyser.
Today’s events are group specific — an alumni/nursing golf outing, a 50s-group dinner — but Saturday has a free barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Quad with bluegrass music, and tours of the new esports arena from 11 to 4.
The women’s and men’s soccer teams take to Stayman Field at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday agains Cecil College. And Highland Arts Unlimited presents The Folk Legends at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Church-McKee Arts Center. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY DAY: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Adopt-A-Highway fall statewide cleanup is set for Saturday.
Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall AAH events.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Capon Bridge celebrates its founders
Capon Bridge is fun central this weekend for the 12th annual Founders Day Festival.
Start with a free Rain Crow concert tonight to kick things off.
Saturday and Sunday on the fire hall grounds you’ll find musical performers rotating in all day long, history re-enactors making presentations too, kids games, food and events like apple-butter making and lumberjack competition (Saturday) and a car show and cornhole tournament (Sunday).
Admission is free. Parking is at the schools on the other end of town with shuttle buses running back and forth.
Ride the rails
The Potomac Eagle wraps up September with a couple of special days this weekend.
On Saturday, the train runs an all-day excursion to Petersburg starting at 10 a.m.
Then on Sunday, two trips are on tap — to Green Spring in the morning and then the usual trip through the Trough in the afternoon. Departure times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
After being off Monday, the Potomac Eagle begins daily service through October to take advantage of the fall foliage. Monday-through-Friday trips start at 1. Saturday and Sunday the trains run at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Also: It’s open mic night tonight at The River House in Capon Bridge.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Still Undefeated
The Hampshire girls soccer team remains undefeated after knocking off Jefferson 6-1 on Tuesday and then beating Southern Garrett 4-0 Thursday. Next up for the Trojans (11-0-1) is a home game against Keyser on October 1 at 5 p.m.
Spikers split
The Hampshire volleyball team looked good on Tuesday night knocking off sectional rival Jefferson 3-1. On Thursday night Spring Mills downed the Trojans 3-0. The team travels to Greenbrier County today to play in a tournament this weekend.
Football at Mt. Ridge
The Hampshire Trojan football team (0-4) take a journey to Frostburg, Md., this evening looking to pick up their 1st win of the season against Mountain Ridge (1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Next steps for Rannells?
The Rannells Field renovation project will be back in front of the school board Monday night and we’ll have the details
We’ll also cover:
• Faces from Capon Bridge Founders Day
• Tributes from around the county for Pastor Appreciation Month
• An otter study that needs your help
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.