Aug. 4-10 is National Smile Week. Share your smile and see how many smiles you can get back.
Senior citizen’s lunch and activities will be at the Capon Bridge Community Center each Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buffalo by the Bayou is at Buffalo Gap Aug. 8-11 with 5 bands. Go to their Facebook page for more details.
The American Legion is holding a Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and their 3rd annual car, bike and truck show is at 9 a.m. Aug. 17.
The Hank Williams and Patsy Cline program will be at the Middle School Aug. 11. Buy your tickets now at the Capon Bridge Public Library.
Recycling meets Aug. 10 at 11:30. The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags and Clorox wipes.
The next raffle is for a school backpack. There are 2. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5. The drawing will be Aug. 14. The book for the book club for August is “The Apple Orchard” by Susan Wiggs.
The Fort Edwards Visitor Center is open 10-5 on Saturdays and 1-5 on Sundays all summer long. Admission is $3 each. They will have an outdoor cooking demonstration on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at 6:30 is the next board meeting. Come and find out about their plans.
The Capon Bridge Town Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Town Hall on Cold Stream Road. Come meet the new council members and hear what our town is doing.
At the River House: Aug. 8 from 6-8 p.m. is Midweek Melodies concert with Matthew Sabatella (17 and under free); Aug. 9 at 7-9 p.m. is trivia night; Aug. 10 noon-3 is art for all; 3:30-5 is Gritty Mountain Coal Songs from the Southern Mountains Workshop and Michael and Carrie Kline will entertain at 7-9 p.m., Aug. 11 2-4 p.m. is Camera Club; Aug. 12 at 6-7 p.m. is yoga in the gallery, bring your own mat; Aug. 15 at 6-9 p.m. is film club; Aug. 16 at 6-9 p.m., is open mic; Aug. 17, noon-3 is art for all; Aug. 18 at 2-4 p.m. is poetry afternoon; and Aug. 19 6-7 p.m. is yoga in the gallery, bring your own mat. Check out riverhousewv.org for a more complete description of all of these events.
These hot summer days might be a great time to check out Buffalo Gap for some lake time and some great food at the Sassy Café.
AA meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and NA meets there on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. o
