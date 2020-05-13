KEYSER — A gunshot in a moving vehicle wounded a Purgitsville man and landed the Keyser driver in jail early Wednesday morning.
Erwin McCary of Purgitsville was treated at Potomac Valley Hospital and released after Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies were called there around 3:35 a.m.
Deavonta Jerome Johnson, 22, was arrested at his Keyser home and charged with wanton endangerment.
Deputies said Johnson was passing a 9mm Glock handgun to a back-seat passenger when it discharged, sending a bullet through McCary in the front passenger seat and lodging in the car’s floor.
Police said alcoholic intoxication was a likely factor in the discharge.
Johnson was arraigned in Mineral County today and sent to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, where he is locked up on $15,000 cash-only bond.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
