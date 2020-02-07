MAKING HEADLINES
Flu shuts schools
The growing spread of flu forced Hampshire County schools to close early Thursday and call off today.
“Really what hit us today was the staff,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Thursday morning.
The school system had 51 employees call off Thursday and was only able to find substitutes for 30 of those positions.
Student absences are running highest at Augusta and both the elementary and middle schools in Romney.
Today is the 2nd snow packet day this winter, meaning students won’t have to make up the day later on. Classes resume Monday.
Hampshire joins 48 other counties in closing today; the others are because of a massive winter storm sweeping across the bulk of the state. Only Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are open.
Drug sentence: A 29-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to 6-and-a-half years in prison Thursday for his role in selling meth across the Potomac Highlands.
Michael Lee Gray II of Marshall, Va., pled guilty to the conspiracy to distribute charge in September. He admitted working with others to peddle meth in Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy counties.
The case was heard by Judge Gina Groh in Martinsburg federal court.
THIS WEEKEND
Ruritans bring weekend jams
The Mill Creek Ruritans are hosting their monthly jam session at their Purgitsville club from 5 to 7 Saturday night. It’s free, with food and drink on sale. Feel free to play or just listen.
• The Valentine’s Day party at the Co-op in Romney is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities include craft tables, light food and refreshments and tunes courtesy of the Uke Club.
Friday: The River House once again opens its doors for Open Mic night, with great local food, music from talented community members and the opportunity to appreciate some of the arts the county has to offer. Open Mic begins at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 9.
SPORTS
Cardinals spoil senior night 58-36
Spring Mills put a damper on senior night festivities Thursday as Hampshire honored their seniors, cheerleaders Kayla Cox and Sierra Fitzwater and basketball players Tyler Shanholtz, Caleb Cannon, Matt Kerns and Seth Eaton.
The Trojans look to bounce back this evening with a road game at Jefferson. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: The Trojans have a pivotal sectional battle tonight at Jefferson starting at 6. If the Trojans are able to come away with the victory, they should secure a bye in the opening round of the sectional playoffs.
Also: The Hampshire swim team is ready to compete in regionals on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Shepherd University … The Trojan grapplers defeated Frankfort 60-18 in their final tuneup before regionals.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating enduring love
Meet more than 75 of the longest-married couples around in our Valentine’s Day tribute
We’ll also cover:
• Broadband’s growh in Hampshire County
• Romney’s town council meeting and Tuesday’s County Commission meeting
• The final installment in our “Healthy Us” series — new technology and how it helps
