MAKING HEADLINES
Back to campus begins
Potomac State College in Keyser and WVU in Morgantown are both gearing up for students to begin moving in this weekend.
New students begin moving into Potomac State’s dorms on Sunday, with a family farewell picnic scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
First-time honors students at WVU are moving in today with the rest of the freshman class moving into dorms Saturday with arrival times based on their birthdays to manage flow.
Classes on both campuses begin next Wednesday.
Hot, hot, hot: Weather Channel says we’re looking at highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday (and Monday, unfortunately, for the first day of school) with humidity just above 60 percent and generally sunny skies.
Also: Hampshire’s school board meets at the board office at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
THIS WEEKEND
Colonial campfires and ‘Hee Haw’
On Sunday the Fort Edwards Foundation is having a colonial campfire baking session. Attendees will learn to make and bake treats the old-fashioned way, followed by a tasting of the treasures. The event starts at 1 p.m.
• Hope Christian Church on U.S. 50 in Augusta is holding a dinner theater on Sunday at 4:30 with the show “Hee Haw in Hampshire County.”
Also: On Saturday the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center at 11924 Grassy Lick Road will be showing “The Lion King” at its free movie night. Sunday is poetry afternoon at the River House in Capon Bridge 2-4; all ages welcome; read, recite or listen.
SPORTS
James Wood, Trojans scrimmage tonight
The lines are painted on Rannell’s Field as the Trojan gridders welcome James Wood for a scrimmage this evening on Sunrise Summit. Tonight marks the first time that new Head Coach Aaron Rule will lead his gridiron guys onto the field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Weather cancels boys’ scrimmage
The Hampshire boys soccer squad thought they would have 1 scrimmage under their belt by this point of the season. but rain nixed the scrimmage with Keyser on Tuesday and lightning canceled the scrimmage on Thursday night. The scrimmage will not be made up. Next for the boys team is a scrimmage at Preston on Saturday at 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Preston sneaks past girls 2-1
The Trojan girls were able to scrimmage on Thursday night, but Preston was the sharper squad taking victory 2-1. Next up for the girls is a home scrimmage against Musselman at 7 p.m. Monday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Back to school
All your pictures and first-day attendance numbers
We’ll also cover:
• Previews for soccer’s season openers for both boys and girls
• Highlights from Monday’s board meeting
• Insights on what education reform means in West Virginia
