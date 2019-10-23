FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, October 21, 2019
LAMBS: 23
Slaughter Ewes: $75-105.
KID GOATS:
40-60 lbs. - $200.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 175: Utility & Comm. - $49-62; Canner & Cutter - $30-37; Cutter & GNG - $37-48.
Bulls: 23: 1-2 - $61-72.
Stock Cows: 42: Beef - $450-800.
FEEDER CATTLE:
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $129-136; 400-500 lbs. - $130-143; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130; 600-700 lbs. - $118-128; 700-800 lbs. - $121-123; 800-900 lbs. - $106-113; 900-1,100 lbs. - $103-106.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $105-128; 400-500 lbs. - $110-125; 500-600 lbs. - $113-118; 600-700 lbs. - $104-117; 800-900 lbs. - $81-90; 900-1,100 lbs. - $89-98.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-118; 400-500 lbs. - $103-122; 500-600 lbs. - $102-113; 600-700 lbs. - $102-109; 800-900 lbs. - $101.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $88-98; 400-500 lbs. - $82-99; 500-600 lbs. - $81-97; 600-700 lbs. - $86-100; 700-800 lbs. - $85-99; 800-900 lbs. - $72.50-95.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-141; 400-500 lbs. - $127-140; 500-600 lbs. - $115-130; 600-700 lbs. - $111-121; 700-800 lbs. - $90-98; 800-900 lbs. - $85-95; 900-1,100 lbs. - $80-95.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $92-115; 400-500 lbs. - $101-116; 500-600 lbs. - $95-112; 600-700 lbs. - $90-103; 700-800 lbs. - $81-89.
Total: 988
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, October 21, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $123; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: Up to $106.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $86.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $83.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $78.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $70.25.
Cows: Utility: $48-54.25; Comm. To Good: $42-46; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $56.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $112.50.
Lambs: Up to $140.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $81.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $81.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $75; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: Up to $59; Canners: $42-47; Culls: $40 And Down.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $66; Heavy: Up to $62; Light: Up to $64.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Sows: Up to $50.
Male Hogs: Up to $4.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $165; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $158; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $150.
Sheep: Up to $75.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-290; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS
Premium Whites: $52-55.
Breakers: H Dressing - $52-55; Avg. Dressing - $48-52; L Dressing - $45-48.
Boners: Avg. Dressing - $46-51; L Dressing - $43-46.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $39-44.
BULLS: 5 Head
Avg. Dressing – 1300-1800 lbs. - $74-79; H Dressing: 1330 lbs. - At $86.
FEEDER CATTLE: 20 Head
Steers Ch 2-3: 1100-1300 lbs. - $109-110; Hol Steers Select: 1300-1500 lbs. - $71-78; Heifers H Ch Prime: 1200-1300 lbs. - To $111; Heifers Dairy Culls: 1400-1600 lbs. - $55-65.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 85 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $50-55. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $40-50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-45; 74-84 lbs. - $15-30.
Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 85-115 lbs. - $130-135; 75-85 lbs. - $50-110.
SLAUGHTER CALVES
70-85 lbs. - $15-Down.
STOCK CATTLE: 92 Head
Feeder Heifers: 200-400 lbs. - $75-90;M&L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $80-87.
Feeder Bulls: 200-400 lbs. - $85-110;M&L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $85-95; 700-900 lbs. - $75-93; 900-1100 lbs. - $70-82.
DAIRY REPLACEMENT: 50 Head - By the Head
Holstein Springers: $650-775.
Bred Heifers: $525-550.
Open Heifers: 800-1000 lbs. - $400-585; 400-800 lbs. - $300-475.
GOAT: 24 Head - By the Head
Billies - Medium: $80-120.
Nannies - Large: $150-185.
Kids: Selection 1: 70-80 lbs. - $165-180; 50-70 lbs. - $110-150.
LAMBS: 15 Head
H Choice Prime: 120-150 lbs. - $147-152; 90-110 lbs. - $150-170. Good: 70-90 lbs. - $145-170.
SHEEP: 11 Head
Ewe: 125-200 lbs. - $60-80.
Ram: 266 lbs. - At $57.50.
PIGS & SHOATS: 174 Head
By the Head: 20-30 lbs. - $30-40; 30-50 lbs. - $30-44; 50-70 lbs. - $45-70; 70-90 lbs - $60-87; 90-100 lbs. - $85-91.
By the Pound: 100-120 lbs. - $84-102; 120-140 lbs. - $70-90; 140-160 lbs. - $60-77.
BUTCHER HOGS: 93 Head
52-56% Lean: 240-325 lbs. - $56-61.
48-52% Lean: 240-325 lbs. - $50-55.
SOWS: 14 Head
350-500 lbs. - $38-43.50; 500-650 lbs. - $36-43; 350-450 lbs. - $20-34.
BOARS & STOCK BOARS: 3 Head
150-250 lbs. - $15-34.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
