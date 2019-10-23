FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, October 21, 2019

LAMBS: 23

   Slaughter Ewes: $75-105.

KID GOATS:

   40-60 lbs. - $200.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 175: Utility & Comm. - $49-62; Canner & Cutter - $30-37; Cutter & GNG - $37-48.

Bulls: 23: 1-2 -  $61-72.

Stock Cows: 42: Beef - $450-800.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $129-136; 400-500 lbs. - $130-143; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130; 600-700 lbs. - $118-128; 700-800 lbs. - $121-123; 800-900 lbs. - $106-113; 900-1,100 lbs. - $103-106.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $105-128; 400-500 lbs. - $110-125; 500-600 lbs. - $113-118; 600-700 lbs. - $104-117; 800-900 lbs. - $81-90; 900-1,100 lbs. - $89-98.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-118; 400-500 lbs. - $103-122; 500-600 lbs. - $102-113; 600-700 lbs. - $102-109; 800-900 lbs. - $101.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $88-98; 400-500 lbs. - $82-99; 500-600 lbs. - $81-97; 600-700 lbs. - $86-100; 700-800 lbs. - $85-99; 800-900 lbs. - $72.50-95.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-141; 400-500 lbs. - $127-140; 500-600 lbs. - $115-130; 600-700 lbs. - $111-121; 700-800 lbs. - $90-98; 800-900 lbs. - $85-95; 900-1,100 lbs. - $80-95.

Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $92-115; 400-500 lbs. - $101-116; 500-600 lbs. - $95-112; 600-700 lbs. - $90-103; 700-800 lbs. - $81-89.

Total: 988

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, October 21, 2019

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $123; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.

Stock Heifers: Up to $106.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $86.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $83.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $78.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $70.25.

Cows: Utility: $48-54.25; Comm. To Good: $42-46; Culls: $42 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. – Up to $56.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $112.50.

Lambs: Up to $140.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $81.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light: Up to $51.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $81.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $75; Light: Up to $90.

Cows: Utility: Up to $59; Canners: $42-47; Culls: $40 And Down.

Bob Calves: $10 And Down.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $100.

Hogs: Top quality: Up to $66; Heavy: Up to $62; Light: Up to $64.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.

Sows: Up to $50.

Male Hogs: Up to $4.

 

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $165; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $158; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $150.

Sheep: Up to $75.

Goats: By Head – Large: $150-290; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.

Hay: Hay – 1st cut: Up to $3.

 

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

SLAUGHTER COWS

Premium Whites: $52-55.

Breakers: H Dressing - $52-55; Avg. Dressing - $48-52; L Dressing - $45-48.

Boners: Avg. Dressing - $46-51; L Dressing - $43-46.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $39-44.

BULLS: 5 Head

Avg. Dressing – 1300-1800 lbs. - $74-79; H Dressing: 1330 lbs. - At $86.

FEEDER CATTLE: 20 Head

Steers Ch 2-3: 1100-1300 lbs. - $109-110; Hol Steers Select: 1300-1500 lbs. - $71-78; Heifers H Ch Prime: 1200-1300 lbs. - To $111; Heifers Dairy Culls: 1400-1600 lbs. - $55-65.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES - BULLS: 85 Head

#1: 95-115 lbs. - $50-55. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $40-50; 84-94 lbs. - $30-45; 74-84 lbs. - $15-30.

Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 85-115 lbs. - $130-135; 75-85 lbs. - $50-110.

SLAUGHTER CALVES

70-85 lbs. - $15-Down.

STOCK CATTLE: 92 Head

Feeder Heifers: 200-400 lbs. - $75-90;M&L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $80-87.

Feeder Bulls: 200-400 lbs. - $85-110;M&L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $85-95; 700-900 lbs. - $75-93; 900-1100 lbs. - $70-82.

DAIRY REPLACEMENT: 50 Head - By the Head

Holstein Springers: $650-775.

Bred Heifers: $525-550.

Open Heifers: 800-1000 lbs. - $400-585; 400-800 lbs. - $300-475.

GOAT: 24 Head - By the Head

Billies - Medium: $80-120.

Nannies - Large: $150-185.

   Kids: Selection 1: 70-80 lbs. - $165-180; 50-70 lbs. - $110-150.

LAMBS: 15 Head

   H Choice Prime: 120-150 lbs. - $147-152; 90-110 lbs. - $150-170. Good: 70-90 lbs. - $145-170.

SHEEP: 11 Head

   Ewe: 125-200 lbs. - $60-80.

Ram: 266 lbs. - At $57.50.

PIGS & SHOATS: 174 Head

By the Head: 20-30 lbs. - $30-40; 30-50 lbs. - $30-44; 50-70 lbs. - $45-70; 70-90 lbs - $60-87; 90-100 lbs. - $85-91.

By the Pound: 100-120 lbs. - $84-102; 120-140 lbs. - $70-90; 140-160 lbs. - $60-77.

BUTCHER HOGS: 93 Head

52-56% Lean: 240-325 lbs. - $56-61.

48-52% Lean: 240-325 lbs. - $50-55.

SOWS: 14 Head

350-500 lbs. - $38-43.50; 500-650 lbs. - $36-43; 350-450 lbs. - $20-34.

BOARS & STOCK BOARS: 3 Head

150-250 lbs. - $15-34.

Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.

 

