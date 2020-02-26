"Father, for my sins are grave. It is not in our will to test your grace. We fight to live under your precious light and find hope within you when our own has perished, yet I have to confess ... " an old man spoke softly into his wrinkly hands. His head down and eyes closed as he prayed in front of the tall cross.
"Father Anderson," a grating voice comes from behind the priest. Wearing all black, a blond hair and radiant blue-eyed man stood. This is all you can see from behind his black bandanna, which covered the lower half of his face.
"Samuel, I should have known it was you from the moment you walked in. The dark energy that radiates off you, gave your presence away." Father Anderson chuckled as he stood onto his feet. "The energy has grown heavier since I saw you last. It almost scares me."
"Well Father, I have cheated death all my life and I plan to continue this cycle until the day I lose this game." Samuel says as he looks down at his own hand. The priest gave him a cautious yet fearful look as he shakily reaches his hand out to grab the younger males crooked fingers. Taking his old friends hand his eyes widen before yanking his hand away. Father Anderson backed up quickly shaking as he did so.
"Y-You ... sold your s-soul" Father Anderson questioned with a horrified expression.
The bright flames lit up the star filled skies. Night had had come quicker than expected. The only sounds that filled the beautiful heartlands was the chirping of crickets and howling wolves ready for the nightly prow.
The silence was broken by the sounds of horse hooves going through the fields towards the bright flames. As the man came into view, an older looking man who appeared to be in his late 50s was visible. His wrinkles enhanced as he squinted to look at the man sitting by the fire,
"Howdy partner, mind it ifI take a rest?" The older man asked with a gruff tone.
"Of course, every man needs his rest," the other man who had lifted his head spoke. This man appeared way younger than the first, maybe in his mid-twenties. "Names Harold."
"Thanks partner, names Johnny," the older man said hopping off his horse with a small grunt. "So, what is a young man doing out in these parts so late at night?"
"Well I'm heading home to see my momma for Thanksgiving this year, I haven't seen her in years," the younger man replied.
"Bad timing to be caught out here. This part of the state is Black Rider territory," Johnny replied coughing slightly after he had finished. The younger man seemed a bit confused by his comment almost pushing for more answers. The man chuckles at his reaction.
"What? You have never heard of the Black Rider?" Harold questioned as he looks at the man smirking seeing him shake his head. "Well my boy let me tell you a story."
"The Black Rider is a man who rides a black horse of death as many refer it as. Where ever he goes an almost deadly aurora follows behind him. He wears all black and a bandanna that covers his face that he never removes," Harold explains as thoroughly as he possibly could.
"Why doesn't he take his mask off?"
"Not sure exactly, no one has actually seen his face and lived to talk about it. His story isn't fully cleared up except that he was raised in a small town south of here and was part of a house fire that killed many people inside including his parents. There is a rumor around that he was the one who burnt the place down himself." Harold didn't know much about the Black Rider but he knew just as much as the next person.
The sound of boots grew louder through the grass walking closer and closer to the two men sitting.
"Those around these parts call him the devils spawn and a curse on their land," Harold finished the story just in time when he heard the rustling of limbs behind him. The two men turned to see a man with blond hair wearing all black.
"Howdy, mind if l sit?" The almost gravelly toned man spoke motioning to the place beside Harold.
"Go right on ahead, we were just discussing the legend around these parts," Harold comments earning the young blonds attention.
"Legend?" He questioned sitting down. The bandanna was slightly visible in the small lighting from the fire that was slowly dying out.
"The Black Rider, have you ever heard of him?"
"Yes, I fairly familiar with him. I had met him once or twice in the past. Decent yet borderline insane guy but not exactly all that bad."
"You met him? What is he like?" Harold questioned turning his body towards the man with interest upon his face and in his voice.
"Have you ever met the devil before mister?" The man questioned turning his head to Harold with slightly furrowed eyebrows.
"No sir, I have not." The man listened carefully as he reaches his hands back slowly untying the bandanna from his head. Within seconds the cloth was off his face revealing burnt skin and tender muscle on his right cheek going from nose level down to his mouth. His teeth could be seen due to not having any skin on that side of his face. The two men widened their eyes seeing exactly who it was when the light had hit his face, it was Sam, the Black Rider.
Shots were soon fired, echoing throughout the lands letting everyone in a 200-mile radius that someone or something had been killed.
The wind blew violently making the trees that were scattered all around the hills rustle. A man sat on his horses back from up-top a hill top listening to the wind just when the shots were fired, he saw the smoke and knew what was going on instantly. He huffed a little to himself when he saw a black figure in the night riding up to him moments later.
"Where have you been Sam?" the man asked the rider.
"Just was taking care of business, it is none of your concern Mark," Sam hissed with a lower tone to his friend. "I am sure you have better things to do than to lecture me."
"One day your cards won't be in your favor Sam and you know that day will come, when it does, your payment will be paid; with interest. I am only looking out for you. You are like a brother to me," Mark says putting his reins down.
"I think my work will be worth the pain. Sometimes brothers make mistakes but I assure this one was not," Sam replies before riding off to the camp where they resided with the rest of their gang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.