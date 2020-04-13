Police are asking for help locating the suspect in an attempted murder in Moorefield.
Joseph Lucian Ograbisz of Moorefield is 31 years old. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 260 pounds.
Hardy County deputies say he might be driving a green 2003 Pontiac Grand Am stolen from the Moorefield area Sunday night.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Authorities say Ograbisz apparently stabbed his girlfriend multiple times Sunday night at an apartment complex on Cedar Street in Moorefield.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, then on to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was reported in stable condition Monday afternoon.
Ograbisz fled the scene before police arrived around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies from Hardy County and Grant County, Moorefield Police and West Virginia State Police responded to the 911 call.
