Last-minute changes are surfacing to the Halloween schedule — some in response to expected bad weather tonight.
Both Romney and Capon Bridge has cancelled trick-or-treating tonight. Capon Bridge's is reset for Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Romney is having its from 6 to 8 Saturday night.
The Romney Halloween parade is cancelled as well.
Accordingly, the trunk-or-treat at Capon Bridge United Methodist is moving to Friday.
Hope Christian Church in Augusta is moving its trunk-or-treat indoors. It will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the church’s game on the east side of Augusta.
Augusta United Methodist is moving its trunk-or-treat tonight into the church basement.
North River Valley Fire Company has a special Halloween movie night at the old Rio school at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
As other updates come in, the Review will post them online and on Facebook.
