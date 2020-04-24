A telephone outage caused by an early morning fire in Burlington has been resolved.
The fire took out phone lines that disrupted local service in much of Hampshire and Mineral counties and knocked out landline service to the Hampshire 911 call center.
The outage began around 2 a.m. and lasted until 1:30 this afternoon, Friday, April 24.
Dave Kesner, regional manager for Frontier, said both copper and fiber lines were melted in the blaze.
The fire was in a maintenance building on the campus of Burlington United Methodist Family Children’s Home. It housed supplies and equipment for the Apple Harvest Festival.
The 911 call came in shortly after 1 a.m. and the building was engulfed in flame by the time the Burlington Fire Company arrived on campus.
Nobody was injured in the blaze; some of the 27 children on campus at the time were relocated to the gymnasium building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.