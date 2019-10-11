MAKING HEADLINES
Arrest made after lockdown
Capon Bridge police arrested a squatter in the woods near Capon Bridge Elementary School Thursday after reports of his presence locked down the school and nearby Capon Bridge Middle School as well.
Thomas Bergeron II, 26, is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Virginia, Lt. Miles Spence said. Spence said school children apparently awoke Bergeron and he startled them, leading administrators to lock down the 2 schools and call police.
Once Bergeron was arrested, schedules returned to normal, including after-school activities, Superintendent Jeff Pancione said.
Pancione made an automated call that went to parents and staff this afternoon.
Burn ban lifted: Gov. Jim Justice issued an order Wednesday lifting the statewide burn ban he put in place last month. Normal fire season restrictions are now in effect.
THIS WEEKEND
Let the fall festivities commence
Get a healthy dose of fall fun at the 6th annual Loom Fall Festival, being held at Central United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included in the festivities up on Cooper Mountain will be food, music and an opportunity to experience the unique history of the area.
Also on Saturday: The Hampshire County Fall Health Fair returns to Augusta. Come to Hope Christian Church between 7 and 11 a.m. to take advantage of the affordable health services that Hampshire County has to offer, as well as learn about various health organizations in the area.
SPORTS
Girls soccer still streaking
The Hampshire girls soccer team improved their season record to 15-0-1 with a lopsided victory over Northern Garrett 8-0 on Wednesday night at Rannells Field.
Next up is a trip to Berkeley Springs on Monday. The final home game of the regular season is next Friday against sectional rival Washington.
Boys top Northern: For the 3rd time this season, Andrew Strawn notched a hat trick to lead the Trojans over Northern 4-0 to improve to 5-10-1 on the season. Next up is a road trip to Berkeley Springs Monday.
Volleyball postponed: The Trojan volleyball game at home on Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday with a 7:15 p.m. start time.
Gridders head to Gallatin: The Trojan football squad (0-6) takes its first-ever journey to Uniontown, Pa. this evening to play against Albert Gallatin (3-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and quarterly updates will be provided on Facebook and Twitter.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Delinquent lists
Find out who still owes on last year’s property taxes — and how much
We’ll also cover:
• The evolving art of making apple butter
• Drug court graduation
• All the fun from the Grassy Lick Autumn Harvest Festival
