The Hampshire County Mobile Food Pantry will be open for business from noon to 2 p.m. Monday (March 30) at Hope Christian Church, Augusta.
Mountaineer Foodbank will be trucking in boxes of food to be given on a 1st-come, 1s-tserved basis. Volunteers will hand the boxes to drivers to keep the lines moving.
Distribution is limited to 1 box per vehicle and is for Hampshire County residents only.
Organizers ask that recipients don’t arrive until noon to keep traffic in the parking lot and on U.S. 50 moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.