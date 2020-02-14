MAKING HEADLINES
Bond call likely in May
ROMNEY — The school board will vote Monday on its 1st bond call in more than 20 years.
If approved, the board will ask voters in May to approve a $26 million bond to build 3 new elementary schools in the coming decade, add a gym to Capon Bridge Elementary and make repairs to Hampshire High.
The last school bond call voters here approved was in 1998 for $3.4 million to expand Hampshire High. The project allowed 9th-graders to move to the high school.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Come Walk With Me’ at the Co-op
Jan Dodgins’ “Come Walk With Me” exhibit opens Saturday with a free, open-to-the-public gallery reception from 1:30-3:30 at the Co-op in Romney. This reception celebrates the opening of an exhibit that will run until March 14. Refreshments will be provided.
• The Hampshire County Public Library is finishing their week of Snuggle and Read with an event on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The theme is Movies. Each participant gets 1 blanket and a book.
Also on Saturday: The River House holds its monthly Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m., and folks can come play for free in groups of 2 to 5. Come alone and join a group or bring a team along!
On Sunday: The 6th annual Words of Love with Cookies is being held at The Co-op at 12:30 p.m. Tea and cookies will be provided, so come hear recitations and original written works about love to brighten your afternoon. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
On Monday: The annual Trojan Man contest returns during the half day of school at Hampshire High The guys compete in formal wear, swimwear, on-stage question and talent. Tickets are $3 and benefit National Honor Society.
SPORTS
Trojans survive thriller, beat Campers 69-59 in OT
In the last home game of the regular season, a brilliant team performance combined with a little luck late in the 4th quarter helped Hampshire knock off Allegany 69-59 to win their 6th game of the season. Trevor Sardo led the Trojans with 20 points while Drew Keckley was clutch in overtime tossing in 9 points. Hampshire (6-13) is back in action tomorrow in Kingwood to take on the Knights of Preston at 6 p.m.
Also: The Trojan grapplers hit the mat at Spring Mills HS tomorrow morning to compete in regionals starting at 9 a.m.
Also: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. the Frankfort Falcons (16-1) fly into town to play against the Trojan girls (10-11) in the final game of the regular season.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Fresh eyes
See the best of this year’s 4-H photo exhibit
We’ll also cover:
• The news out of Monday night’s school board meeting
• Some tributes to Hampshire County and the Hampshire Review out of history
• Regional wrestling action and state swimming preview
