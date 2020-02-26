Once upon a time I made a robot. His name was Robo-Unicorn. We called him Robo for short. He lived in my secret treehouse. I decided to show my friend, Autumn, my new creation. She was surprised.
Robo was a friendly robot. He loved to help. He liked to help us hold our stuff whenever we had too much. One day at lunch, he was helping my mom do dishes by holding the towel for her. Mom had too much stuff in her hands. I was in the kitchen too, and accidentally flung a grape at Robo and it hit the “on” button. Robo went bonkers because he was scared.
Robo started spilling everything. He flew up the stairs and into my room. He used his horn to throw everything out the window, even the bed.
Autumn said, “Oh no! What should we do?”
I told her, “I know! I can distract him while you fix Robo-Unicorn.”
I used my art creations to distract him and my best friend Autumn turn him off. We had to wait three minutes so Autumn could program him to not go bonkers.
When the time was up, we turned him back on. He was back to normal. Robo picked up all the stuff he had thrown out the window. Robo said he was sorry. We hoped it would never happen again. He was my very best creation.
