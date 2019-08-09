THIS WEEKEND
'Lovesick Blues' on stage Sunday
“Lovesick Blues” a tribute concert to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline will be taking place at the Capon Bridge Middle School. (This morning's edition of the Update gave an incorrect location.) The event marks the 50-year anniversary of the opening of the library.
Sunday’s show will have the two performing together as they never did in real life. The show benefits the Capon Bridge Library and refreshment sales will go to Capon Bridge Middle School.
After the show memorilia and CDs will be available for purchase. Tickets are $27.50. The show begins at 3 on Sunday.
