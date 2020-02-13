What to look for
Fever/feeling feverish
Cough
Runny nose
Achiness of the body
Sore throat
Headaches
(Most flu cases will have most, if not all, of these symptoms)
If you have it
Avoid going out shopping, to school, to church, etc.
Stay home unless seeking medical care.
Consult your medical provider.
Wash your hands and avoid infecting others.
Cover your nose when you cough or sneeze.
How to protect yourself
Keep your hands clean by washing with antibacterial soap and warm water.
Avoid touching your face if you can.
Get vaccinated: it’s late, but not too late.
Disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home or office to kill germs.
