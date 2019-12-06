MAKING HEADLINES
Jail-drugs suspect caught
Levi Doman of Keyser is in Martinsburg’s Eastern Regional Jail this morning after a year on the lam over drug charges that stretch into Hampshire County.
Doman, 29, was apprehended by bounty hunters, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week, and delivered to the jail around midday Tuesday.
Federal authorities indicted Doman last October as part of a ring of 11 people accused of distributing meth across the Potomac Highlands.
In May 2018 he was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury as part of a scheme to bring drugs into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Turf talk: The school board once again will take up the proposal to put artificial turf and a rubberized track at Rannells Field at its Monday night meeting. The board will consider authorizing letting a bid once the finance campaign hits 1000 units. It is currently at 810.
THIS WEEKEND
The holidays are here at The River House
Local artists will be showcasing and selling their works at The River House on Saturday in a holiday artisan market. The open-air event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Capon Bridge.
Also on Saturday: The ‘Gifts of Love’ program will be having their sign-up day Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon. Sign up at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren. For more information, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
SPORTS
Trojans capture Cougars in scrimmage
In the final tune-up before the 2019-20 campaign begins the Hampshire boys basketball team easily dissected East Hardy last night 68-22 in a scrimmage. Junior shooting guard Trevor Sardo torched the nets from downtown draining seven 3-pointers for a total of 23 points. Seth Eaton added 11 and Drew Keckley finished with 8. The boys basketball season starts on Tuesday Dec. 10 with a home game against Petersburg at 7:30 p.m.
Also: The Trojan girls hit the hardwood tonight to start the season in the annual Tip Off Tournament against Petersburg. The game will be played in Hampshire High gymnasium starting at the conclusion of the 6 p.m. game that features Moorefield vs. Sherando. Winners from tonight’s games will face each other in the championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday with the consolation game at 6 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Get the low-down on winter sports
Our annual Winter Games section previews the season for Trojan teams and the middle schools.
We’ll also cover:
• New twists in the Nov. 18 double murder on Beaver Run Road.
• The set-up for the 10th annual parade and Christmas in Romney celebration
• A Capon Bridge artist whose work will surprise you.
