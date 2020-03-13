MAKING HEADLINES
Virus shuts down activities here
School superintendents and State Superintendent Clayton Burch were on a conference call this morning to lay plans for dealing with the coronavirus.
We will update as we learn more.
Gov. Justice has an 11 a.m. press conference planned to update on the latest actions.
As of this morning, 12 suspected cases of coronavirus have been tested in West Virginia. Nine are negative and the other 3 are pending.
Actions to contain the coronavirus strain known as COVID-19 are rippling into lives across Hampshire County.
• WVU (including Potomac State) and Marshall have suspended in-person classes after spring break, meaning students will be home.
• Romney’s open house Monday night to gain community input on its new comprehensive plan has been scrapped because the WVU experts who are running it have been prohibited from traveling.
• The mandatory meeting for 4-H’ers planning to exhibit livestock at this July’s county fair has been postponed from next Tuesday until April.
• The STEM festival at Potomac State is cancelled. Maple Day and a production of “High School Musical” at the college have been postponed until mid-April.
In other coronavirus news:
• Maryland recorded its 1st case of the disease being spread through community contact Thursday. The case is in Prince George’s County near D.C.
• West Virginia is one of the few states without a confirmed case.
• West Virginia’s state girls’ basketball tournament was suspended after the 1st round began Wednesday.
So long, Rite-Aid: The doors will close on the Rite-Aid in downtown Romney at the end of business Saturday.
After 6 days of renovation and restocking, the builing on West Main Street will reopen as a Walgreen’s.
The pharmacy counter, which has been operated by Walgreen’s for the past year, will still take orders and do business at the drive-up window during the closure.
Also: The 5 Republicans running for County Commission are all expected to be at a candidate forum tonight at The Bank of Romney Community Building. We the People is the sponsor; doors open at 6:30. … The state fire marshal’s office has ruled last Satuyrday night’s housefire on School Street an accident. Officials noted that the house had no working smoke detectors… Today is Friday the 13th …
THIS WEEKEND
Hit the trails with Green Day hikes
Getting into the springtime spirit, 10 West Virginia state parks are hosting Green Day hikes to celebrate the upcoming season and St. Patrick’s Day, including Cacapon Resort State Park, which will see naturalist Valerie Chaney leading a 2.5-mile hike starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hikers will meet at the Nature Center for a briefing and then drive to Batt Picnic Area parking lot to get started. For more information on the upcoming hikes at West Virginia state parks, visit https://wvstateparks.com/.
• Mill Creek Ruritan will also be hosting a Music Jam on Saturday. The event is free to all, so feel free to just come and check it out or play a tune or 2. The doors open at 5 p.m., and food and drinks will be for sale.
On Sunday: Celebrate the luck o’ the Irish with the St. Patty’s Day soup luncheon and dessert auction hosted by the Klover Krusaders at the Burlington Fire Hall starting at 11 a.m., or pop by the River House for their Irish brunch with band One Street Over, also starting at 11 a.m. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. Brunch will be sold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SPORTS
Handley defeats Hampshire 5-2 in scrimmage
The Trojan baseball season started this week as the squad lost a home scrimmage to John Handley 5-2. The scrimmage tonight against East Hardy was moved to Monday.
Also: The Hampshire softball team has a scrimmage this evening against East Hardy at home on Sunrise Summit at 4 p.m. against East Hardy.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Spring into action
Our annual section looking at spring sports in the county schools
We’ll also cover:
• The latest on coronvavirus and what it means here
• The best of the best from the spring fine arts show
• More from inside our schools as the county prepares to vote on a bond call in May
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
