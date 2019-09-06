MAKING HEADLINES
Deputy pulls driver from fiery crqsh
A Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver of a burning truck to safety this morning.
Deputy Jacob Crites, who was the 1st responder on the scene, climbed down a bank on U.S. 50 near Hampshire High School where 2 vehicles collided before dawn to the burning truck.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.
Besides Crites, the Augusta and Romney fire companies, Romney Rescue Squad and the County ambulance were on the scene.
Drug dealing: A Virginia man has pled guilty dealing meth in Hampshire County.
Michael Lee Gray II of Marshall, Va., pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Martinsburg federal court Wednesday. The 29-year-old admitted to working with others to distribute the drug in Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties between August 2017 and June 2018.
Firearms charge: A Grant County man was charged Wednesday in Clarksburg federal court with illegally possessing a firearm here.
The grand jury returned the indictment against William Jonathan Turner, 39, of Petersburg. Authorities say he had 3 pistols and a rifle in Hampshire County during March 2018 even though he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Also: By the time you read this, Hurricane Dorian is moving away from the Atlantic seaboard. Hampshire County may be cloudy, but not a drop of rain is coming from the much ballyhooed storm.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Vintage cars for heritage show
The 6th annual Hampshire Heritage Car Show lines up at Romney Cycle Saturday morning.
It’s free to attend and just $15 to enter. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, judging starts at noon and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.
Besides the vintage and muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles, there will be a 50/50 raffle, food by Almost Heaven Concessions, ice cream by C&C Frozen Treats, door prizes and cornhole.
• If there’s a good 2nd item
Also: Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View is holding a yard/bake sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Saturday.
A reception to open Sybil Mackenzie’s art show will be held from 5 to 7 Saturday at the Gilchrist Gallery, 104 Washington St., Cumberland. Music is by Sam and Joe Hermann
The River House’s monthly artisan market runs from 11 to 4 Saturday in Capon Bridge.
Dakota Karper brings her roots music to the state at the River House at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Pioneers pound Pendleton 48-6
The Romney Middle School football team dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football as QB Jensen Fields scored 4 TDs while RBs Tyrique Powell and Brennan Brinker each added a rushing touchdown. This was the first time in recent memory that the Pioneers played in front of the whole school at Rannells Field with kickoff at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Romney is now 1-0 on the season.
Soccer girls stay undefeated
On Wednesday evening the Trojan girls soccer team knocked off Berkeley Springs 7-0 to remain undefeated on the season with a 5-0 overall record while posting shutouts in 3 straight games.
Boys soccer smokes Indians 10-1
Andrew Strawn buried the biscuit 4 times to lead the Trojans to a 10-1 win over Berkeley Springs. Strawn has been on fire to start the season scoring a goal in all 5 games. With the victory the Trojans improved to (2-2-1) this season.
Football hosts Applemen
The Hampshire football team kicks off tonight at 7 on Sunrise Summit against Musselman in the annual Hall-of-Fame game.
Spikers split tri-meet
The Trojans were beaten by Frankfort in their opening match but responded with a solid victory over Keyser on Wednesday afternoon to start the season.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
What do we do with the cats?
The discovery of 80 cats on one Augusta property has raised a question for the county.
We’ll also cover:
• All the indictments from the September session of the grand jury.
• Reports from the county commission, Romney town council and board of education
• Middle-school football kicks off the season.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.