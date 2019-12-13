THIS WEEKEND
Christmas in Romney
From dawn to dusk, the Christmas spirit descends on Romney Saturday. You can eat with Santa, make gingerbread houses and snowman ornaments with the kids, party again at FNB, take in a parade and listen to carols and lessons.
The schedule:
8-11: Breakfast with Santa, Fire Hall
9-11: Make gingerbread houses, Fire Hall
Noon: Parade, Birch Lane
1-3: 79th annual FNB Bank Christmas Party, 105 N. High St.
1-3: Snowman ornaments, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union
2: Honey Bee Choir carols and lessons, Our Lady of Grace Church
Also this weekend: Capon Bridge’s River House has trivia night tonight from 7 to 9 and the monthly old-time slow/fast jam from 6 to 9 Saturday night.
MAKING HEADLINES
Liller leaving HHS
Principal DiAnna Liller has told the staff at Hampshire High School that she will be resigning her position — at least by year’s end and sooner if she finds employment elsewhere.
Liller sent the 2-sentence note to teachers and other personnel around midday Tuesday.
She said she would not go into detail about her reasons and concluded by calling her colleagues “the greatest staff anyone could ever ask for.”
Liller was named principal of HHS in the summer of 2017 when Jeffrey Crook was superintendent. She replaced Camella Hardinger.
Also: Christmas food boxes arrive for 2 separate programs.
• For those who signed up by Dec. 5, the annual Christmas Food Box distribution runs from 10 to noon at the U.S. Army Reserve in Romney’s Business Park.
• Anyone in the middle class or poorer can show up for a food box being distributed at 1:30 p.m. in the Romney Elementary School parking lot. Light of Hope is organizing it.
SPORTS
Trojans topple Vikings 61-54
Trailing at the half 34-28, the Trojans held Petersburg to 20 points in the 2nd half while pouring in 33 of their own. Trevor Sardo led the team with 12 points and Mikhi Anderson added 10. Seth Eaton and Drew Keckley each tossed in 9 points. Tonight the Trojans play host to the Frankfort Falcons on Sunrise Summit with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
Also: The Trojan wrestling squad takes a trip to Keyser to compete in the Kiwanis tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 14.
Also: The Winter Sports preview tab is in this weeks paper of the Hampshire Review. Pick up your copy today.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Countdown to Christmas
In our last edition before the big day we’ll have our annual Christmas Greetings section and more glad tidings.
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire High School Principal DiAnna Liller’s plans to resign
• What the School Building Authority will do to help repair Capon Bridge Middle School’s kitchen
• All the hoopla from
