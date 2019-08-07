FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 5, 2019
Hogs: 40
200-250 lbs. - $72-74; Sows: $30.
Lambs: 540
Hi Choice and Prime: $160-240; Choice - $120-172.50; Slaughter Ewes: $40-107.50.
Kid Goats:
20-40 lbs. - $120-150; 40-60 lbs. - $165-217.50; 60-80 lbs. - $177.50-300.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 87: Choice 2-4: $110-116.75; Good 2-3: $100-114.
Heifers: Choice 2-4: $108-115; Good 2-3: $100-108.
Cows: 60: Utility & Comm.: $52-67; Canner & Cutter: $ 25-45; Cutter and BNG: $42-65.
Bulls: 9: 1-2: $62-96.
Stock Cows: 21: Beef: $550-810.
FEEDER CATTLE: 324
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-149; 400-500 lbs. - $130-144; 500-600 lbs. - $121-138; 600-700 lbs. - $120-138.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-140; 400-500 lbs. - $120-138; 500-600 lbs. - $100-135; 600-700 lbs. - $115-125.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $100-130; 400-500 lbs. - $100-126; 500-600 lbs. - $101-117; 600-700 lbs. - $105-115.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $95-120; 400-500 lbs. - $95-118; 500-600 lbs. - $101-115; 600-700 lbs. - $100-111.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 200-300 lbs. - $120-164; 300-400 lbs. - $151-163; 400-500 lbs. - $117-138; 500-600 lbs. - $111-134; 600-700 lbs. - $108-114; 700-800 lbs. - $109.
Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $127-137; 400-500 lbs. - $115-138; 500-600 lbs. - $102-120; 600-700 lbs. - $100-110.
Total: 1,386
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. State graded feeder sale 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 5, 2019
Stock Steers and Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $110; 500-850 lbs. - $105.
Stock Heifers: Up to $95.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $115; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $113-75; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $83; Light: Up to $63.
Bulls: Light: Up to $75; Heavy: Up to $80.25.
Cows: Utility: $54-63-75; Comm. To Good: $44-53; Culls: $42 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $77;Medium to Good: Up to $50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs.: Up to $67.
Hogs: Up to $74.
Lambs: Up to $172.50.
Goats: By head:Up to $200.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 3, 2019
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs. - Up to $105.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Dairy Strs and Bulls: Good: Up To $72;Light: Up to $50-75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $71.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $104.
Cows: Utility: Up to $65; Canners: $45-58; Culls: $44 And Down.
Bob Calves: $25 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm: 90 to 120 lbs. – Up to $40.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to Farm: Up to $47.50.
Hogs: Top quality: Up to $65; Heavy: Up to $55; Light: Up to $56.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $62.50.
Sows: Up to $35.
Male Hogs: Up to $10.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $180; 85-125 lbs. - Up to $190; 30-60 lbs. – Up to $180.
Sheep: Up to $105.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-225; Medium: $50-125; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $65.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
SLAUGHTER COWS: 77 Head
Breakers: Dressing 75-80: Average $59.50-62; High $65-75.50.
Boners: Dressing 80-85: Average $57.50-62; High $63-76.
Lean: Dressing 85-90: Average $50-52; High $56-60.50; Low $39-45.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
Yield Grade 1 – High Dress: 1336-1824 lbs. - $105-115.
FED CATTLE: 17 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 1476 lbs. - $117.50; Choice 2-3 1490 lbs. - $108; Select 2-3 1326-1456 lbs. - $105-108.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice and Prime 2-3 1356-1544 lbs. - $88-93; Choice 2-3 1536 lbs. - $88.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 84 Head
#1: 96-120 lbs. - $60-67.50; 86-94 lbs. - $50-55. #2: 96-120 lbs. - $47.50-65; 84-94 lbs. - $42.50-50. #3: 74-92 lbs. - $25-40; Utility 70-100 lbs. - $10-20.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 70-80 lbs. – $57.50-80.
Beef Calves: 80-90 lbs. – $140-205.
FEEDER STEERS: 83 Head
M&L 1: 500-600 lbs. - $126-135.
M&L 2: 400-600 lbs. - $82.
Holstein Steers: L 3: 400-500 lbs. - $67-97.
HEIFERS:
M&L 1: 400-450 lbs. - $100-115; 800-850 lbs. - $82.
M&L 2: 300-400 lbs. - $62.50-91; 400-600 lbs. - $75-98; 600-800 lbs. - $74-90.
BULLS:
M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-125; 500-600 lbs. - $117-120; 700-800 lbs. - $93.
M&L 2: 250-350 lbs. - $92.50-105; 400-500 lbs. - $86-117; 500-600 lbs. - $85-117; 600-700 lbs. - $86-118; 800-850 lbs. - $100.
SERVICE BULLS: Sold by the cwt.
Black: 1168-1308 lbs. - $105-115.
Mixed: 792-1308 lbs. - $74-108.
STOCK COWS: 4 Head - Sold by the family
Mixed: Cow - 800-820 lbs./calf 150-250 lbs. - $550-735.
LAMBS: 36 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40-50 lbs. - $145-195; 60-70 lbs. - $155-182.50; 80-90 lbs. - $170-202.50; 100-120 lbs. - $175-207.50. Good 1-3: 30-50 lbs. - $95-105.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 14 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3: 100-200 lbs. – $75-125.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 39 Head – By the Head
Kids: Selection #1: 50-70 lbs. - $175-210. Selection #2: 30-40 lbs. - $70-115; 50-60 lbs. - $102.50-170; 70-80 lbs. - $155. Selection #3: 30-40 lbs. - $40-55; 40-50 lbs. - $25-75.
Nannies: Selection #1: 120-150 lbs. - $175-195. Selection #2: 80-130 lbs. - $145-170. Selection #3: 80-130 lbs. - $110-140.
Billies: Selection #1: 100-150 lbs. - $270-352.50. Selection #2: 100-150 lbs. - $220.
Wethers: Section #1: 80-90 lbs. - $175-185.
SLAUGHTER HOGS - BARROWS AND GILTS: 61 Head
52-56% Lean 200-250 lbs. - $66-73.
48-54% Lean 300-350 lbs. - $50-61.
ROASTERS
170-180 lbs. - $71-74.
SOWS: 4 Head – All prices per cwt.
Good 1-2: 300-500 lbs. - $31-37.
BOARS: 2 Head
398 lbs. - $7.
FEEDER PIGS: 26 Head – Under 100 lbs. Sold per head.
US 1-2: 20-30 lbs. – $22-55; 30-35 lbs. - $26-47.50; 90-95 lbs. - $112.50.
Stock cow sale, First Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.