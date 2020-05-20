Hampshire restaurants gear up to open their doors
With restaurants around the county being given the green light from Gov. Justice to open their doors tomorrow, Hampshire County businesses are bustling to ready themselves to greet the public once again.
Romney Diner is one of the restaurants trying to ready themselves to open back up, and the plan is for their doors to open on Tuesday, May 26. Angie Clower explained that the diner attempted to implement a carryout program, but “it just wasn’t feasible.”
“It will be 2 months by the time we open,” she pointed out.
Jodi Stotler with Main Street Grill and Main Street Diner has also made a plan for the restaurants to open, with the focus on following guidelines to keep customers safe. Main Street Grill in Romney will be reopening for indoor seating tomorrow, while Main Street Diner in Slanesville will be ready to go on Thursday, May 28.
“All staff will go through daily temperature checks and health screenings,” Stotler said. “All tables and seating are disinfected after each use, and all staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times.”
Clower also described how Romney Diner would be maintaining safety practices to minimize risk in their building.
“We’re working on it. We are going to hang the clear liners, so each table is apart from the next one, and the staff will be wearing masks and gloves,” she explained.
The rule stands that restaurants may open as long as they adhere to the guidelines laid out by Gov. Justice’s reopening plan, and some of the precautions are stringent.
Patrons of restaurants must follow guidelines that limit their party size to 6, enforce social distancing rules and use separate entrances and exits into the building if at all possible.
With the plan, restaurant owners have a blueprint for how to be open for business while maintaining safety practices.
As with the beauty salons, Stotler explained that if there is a need to wait at Main Street Grill or Main Street Diner, she and her employees will direct customers to wait in their cars, with sanitized pagers to let them know when a table is available for them.
“Your safety is our priority, and we want to give you peace of mind,” Stotler said.
With one of the leading guidelines for these restaurants as the 50% capacity rule, Clower said that she’s a little bit concerned.
“I am a little worried that it will still be profitable with half capacity,” she admitted.
Romney Diner is a smaller operation itself, and Clower said that she and the employees at the Romney mainstay will have to be mindful of how business fluctuates and make changes, being as flexible as possible.
“With safety precautions, mask, gloves as needed and sanitizing everything as much as possible, we may have to adjust our hours accordingly,” she explained. “Even if people aren’t coming in, we still have to pay utilities.”
This reopening can give restaurants hope that the county might be on its way back to the “new” normal.
“We really missed everyone,” Clower said. “Our customers are our family.”
