MAKING HEADLINES
Shanks man indicted in Mineral
KEYSER — A Shanks man was indicted this week by the Mienral County grand jury.
James Thomas Small Jr. is charged with driving revoked for driving under the influence (3rd offense, felony).
In all, the Mineral grand jury indicted 37 people, including a pair from Burlington.
• Adam Paul Michael, on charges of burglary and grand larceny.
• Charles Ray Black, on charges of 1st-degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian; and attempted sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.
Romney roads: Romney’s Town Council approved a priority list of streets to be repaired this summer. The final list will be determined by how much the repairs cost.
Topping the priorities are the portion of Larson Place that was not paved last year; South Marsham Street from Main to Marathon Place; and Miller Lane from Whippoorwill Drive.
THIS WEEKEND
Support for Sowers at community benefit
The benefit dinner for Ethan Sowers will be held on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at Jogail’s Country Cookin’ in Hayfield, Va. On the menu for the dinner is baked chicken, mashed potatoes and more for $13. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, keep an eye on the Ethan Sowers’ Benefit Dinner Facebook page for updates about rescheduling the dinner.
Also on Saturday: At the River House, flex your musical muscles at the Old time slow jam/fast jam. Starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9, folks can come out to Capon Bridge and get involved with the musical community. All proficiency levels are welcome, and you can bring your instrument or just come as you are.
SPORTS
Trojans come up short against Sentinels
Fort Hill shot 63% from beyond the arc en route to an 83-72 victory on Wednesday night. Hampshire grabbed a 21-19 lead after the 1st quarter but the Sentinels took control of the game outscoring HHS 24-11 in the 2nd quarter and maintaining a lead throughout the remainder of the game. Trevor Sardo was the top point scorer for the Trojans with 22 while Matt Kerns tossed in 13. Next up for Hampshire is a home game against Mountain Ridge tonight on Sunrise Summit with varsity scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.
Also: The HHS wrestling team will be competing in the Andrew Kenney Memorial Tournament at Sherando on Saturday with matches starting at 9 a.m.
Also: The girls and boys varsity basketball teams head to Bishop Walsh on Monday Jan. 20. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys tip at 7:30 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Myths, fads and trends
Our Healthy Us series takes a look at what really works in the long run
We’ll also cover:
• Three Hampshire wrestlers are ranked 2nd in the state in their weight classes.
• The Public Service Commission is fussing at Central Hampshire Public Service District.
• Romney has announced its top priorities for street paving this summer.
