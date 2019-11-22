MAKING HEADLINES
Fire displaces family of 5
GREEN SPRING — A mobile home fire on Bell Street Thursday morning sent a family of 5 out into the cold with just the clothes on their backs.
Daniel Lewis and his fiancee Chelsea Smith ran outside with 3-year-old Ethan and 1-year-old Colson, only to realize Chelsea’s brother Richard Smith had been left behind. Lewis helped him escape, pulling him through a window.
The 2 men were set to start new jobs with Macy’s Thursday night, but had no clothes to wear, driver’s licenses or cell phones to call and explain why they would miss work. They hoped Macy’s would understand, but did not know Thursday whether they would still have their jobs.
They were headed for the home of Chelsea’s stepmother, Shannon Brightwell, in Hagerstown for the Thursday night.
Brightwell said she would put anyone who can help in touch with the family. Her cell phone is 843-367-8041, and email shanota73@icloud.com.
Second arrest: A Capon Bridge man has been arrested in connection with the double murder Monday in Burlington.
Michael Paul Duncan, 29, was arrested today (Thursday, Nov. 21) on a warrant executed by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department.
On Tuesday, Mineral County deputies arrested Jimmy Lee Lambert, 33, of Stephens City, Va., in connection with the early-morning shooting that resulted in the death of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny Foster, 25, at a residence on Maple Hollow Lane, about 3 miles north of U.S. 50 near the Hampshire-Mineral line.
THIS WEEKEND
Squirrel Fest to offer food, fun for everyone
The 20th annual Squirrel Fest returns Saturday in Pleasant Dale at Calvin Riggleman’s farm on U.S. 50. This community event promises good food and entertainment for everyone, including music, a moon bounce for the kids and samples of Bigg Riggs jarred products and Flying Buck whiskey.
SPORTS
Hampshire remains in AAA
New enrollment numbers released by the WVSSAC categorize 32 schools in AAA including Hampshire. The Trojans will compete as the 5th smallest school in AAA. There are a total of 37 schools in Class AA and 56 in Class A. These classifications will remain in place until the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year. This will impact all sports with the exception of basketball. The new 4-class basketball classifications will be disclosed in the near future.
Also: The Trojan girls basketball team looked impressive in their opening scrimmage last night against James Wood. Hampshire outscored the Judges in each quarter of competition. Next up for the girls is an away scrimmage at Moorefield on Tuesday Nov. 26 in Hardy County.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Now thank we all …
We’re in the Thanksgiving spirit with stories celebrating thanks … and the turkey too.
We’ll also cover:
• Romney’s new ordinances aimed at keeping up properties.
• A fall flashback in sports.
• Heart-warming news from Warm the Children
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
