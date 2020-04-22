I did move out here for the dark skies. I drew 30-mile circles around Cumberland, Martinsburg, Winchester and Harrisonburg. I wanted to stay 30 miles west of those towns. Once you start heading west, it gets dark quite quick.
I’m right on the North River. It’s a really delightful spot; my purpose for picking this spot was 2-fold. I wanted to be off the beaten path a little bit and I wanted dark skies.
We have a beautiful horizon.
The Bortle Scale is the measure for how dark your sky is. D.C. is a 9; if I look south I’m looking into a bortle 3 but officially I’m in a bortle 4. The light dome from Romney is dramatically smaller than the light dome from Winchester. From Romney, it’s brighter but narrower. Winchester is shallow but wide.
At about 4 degrees elevation, the darkness takes over.
