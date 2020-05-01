MAKING HEADLINES
Restrictions here loosened
Hampshire County’s Health Department on Thursday lifted the strict rules for coping with COVID-19 that the County Commission set in place last month.
The lifting puts Hampshire County on the same footing as the bulk of the state.
Groups can be as large as 10 people (instead of 5) and the formulas for determining how many people can be in stores is relaxed.
Online shopping: The Hampshire FFA’s annual ham, bacon and egg sale begins online at noon today.
The sale, at https://cowbuyerlive.com/servlet/Search.do?auctionId=94 runs through 8 p.m. Sunday — slightly longer is bidding is continuing.
The sale was originally scheduled for the Augusta Fire Hall on March 14, but Gov. Jim Justice closed schools and shut down all school-related activities the day before.
Last year’s sale raised $83,000 for the students involved.
Fire starter: A Grant County woman has been charged with setting a shed fire in the rural Grant County community of Maysville last Sunday.
Nancy Berg, 25, was in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta Thursday on charges of 1st-degree arson. Her bond is $100,000.
The outbuilding suffered $7,500 damage and the fire also caused radiant heat damage to a nearby home.
THIS WEEKEND
Drive-up BBQ
Get out of the house, grab some good eats and help the Augusta Ruritans — all while still socially distancing Saturday.
The club will be selling barbecue chicken dinners from 10 a.m. until they’re sold out Saturday morning beside L&M Market on U.S. 50 on the east end of Augusta. It’s $5 for a half a chicken. Ruritan members will take your order from your car and deliver you your meal(s).
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Moms, moms, moms
It’s our annual Mothers Day issue and we have a section loaded with the pictures you sent in.
We’ll also cover:
• The countdown closes in: the 2nd and 3rd greatest teams ever in Hampshire County history.
• The school board ponders what to do about graduation ceremonies.
• Advice from Hospice of the Panhandle on grieving in the time of coronavirus.
