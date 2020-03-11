MARTINSBURG — The Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center says it will begin pre-screening everyone who enters its campus.
It’s an effort to protect veterans, employees, visitors and volunteers from COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The hospital urges patients to allow for that when arriving for appointments.
Non-essential building entrances have been closed and patients, staff, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors will be screened for signs of respiratory illness and COVID-19 exposure at the main entrance until further notice.
The screening consists of three questions:
1. Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms?
2. Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?
3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?
1 p.m. UPDATE:
Coronavirus officially declared a paneemic
The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.
Speaking in Geneva today (Wednesday, March 10), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of COVID-19 had reached the level of a pandemic, noting there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 deaths.
He said that while the declaration “doesn’t change what countries should do” to aggressively contain the virus, the U.N. health agency is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”
ORIGINALLY
WVU suspends in-person classes
MORGANTOWN — As coronavirus worries mount, West Virginia University has announced that it will temporarily suspend in-person classes the week following spring break.
Online class instruction or other alternative learning options will begin March 30 as it continues to monitor the threat of coronavirus. All other online-only classes will continue as originally scheduled.
“The University takes seriously its responsibility to protect our campuses during this uncertain time.” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a letter to the campus community Tuesday.
West Virginia has no reported cases of COVID-19 as of today (Wednesday, March 10). However, as students, faculty and staff depart for WVU’s spring break, the University is concerned about the subsequent return to campus after travel, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to best protect its campuses and the communities at-large.
Students should take essential items with them this weekend as they leave for spring break, which officially runs March 16-20. A checklist, and other information, is available at housing.wvu.edu.
All University-related international and domestic travel is suspended, unless approved, through March 30.
Operations and events on WVU’s campuses will continue as normal this week.
WVU has established an email account, coronavirus@mail.wvu.edu, for those who have questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.