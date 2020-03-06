A computer glitch accidentally sent out last week's update. Here's the real deal.
MAKING HEADLINES
Legislature bustles toward the end
The West Virginia Legislature is ping-ponging the new state budget between the House of Delegates and State Senate as the 60-day session hurtles toward its close at midnight Saturday.
Delegates passed a budget that includes funding to eliminate a waiting list for benefits for adults with disabilities, but has other provisions that might not pass muster in the Senate.
Plans to create an intermediate court of appeals are still alive this morning, but the House version differs from the Senate’s. The Senate’s big push to eliminate personal property taxes for business inventories and to wrest control of property taxes away from the counties has died.
Clock check: Daylight saving time begins Sunday morning. Be sure to set your clocks ahead 1 hour.
Also: The Public Service Commission has formally announced the agreement between Frontier and the Hampshire County 911 Center that will give the Jersey Mountain facility a backup line by the end of July.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions filed a complaint with the PSC last spring after landline service to the center kept being disrupted.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Breakfast for a cause
There will be a pancake breakfast from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. held at Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View on Saturday. The price of admission is a donation to Hospice, and a Hospice representative will be present to accept donations for the organization.
• Valley View Greenhouse will be holding their Open House on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come in, have a look around and see what goes on behind-the-scenes in preparation for Spring at the greenhouse.
On Sunday: The River House will be hosting a Honey Dewdrops concert from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Enjoy the musical duo’s Americana sound while supporting a local venue.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
WVSB girls knock off Virginia
In Romney yesterday afternoon the Raider girls scored early and often in their goalball match against the Chiefs of Virginia. WVSB used a stingy defense to hold Virginia to just 2 points. The Raiders scored 8 points in the first half and 6 points in the 2nd half to win the game 14-2.
The Raider boys goalball squad mounted an incredible effort in the 2nd half but came up just short in a tough loss 12-11. Trailing 5-2 at halftime, WVSB rallied to tie the game at 9-9 with just 2:38 left in the game, but the Chiefs managed to score some late goals to wrap up the victory.
Also: The Hampshire boys basketball team was eliminated in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday night losing to Washington 72-59. The Trojans played well for most of the game but some costly turnovers late in the 4th allowed the Patriots to pull away. Drew Keckley scored 16 to lead the Trojans while Carter Smith finished with 15. The Trojans close the season with an overall record of 8-15.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Farming Today
The fruits of our orchards – beyond peaches and apples
We’ll also cover:
• School bond 2020: What it will cost you
• The winter sports season wrap-up
• How HHS is grooming students to groom pets
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.