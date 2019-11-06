A week ago Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, a monument was dedicated in La Roche de Glun, France, to the memory and heroism of 1st Lt. William F. Kuykendall, a Hampshire County pilot who died after being shot down by German anti-aircraft fire in World War 2, 4 months before the birth of his son, Bill.
Here are the remarks Bill made at the dedication:
I did not know my father. He died four months before I was born in December, 1944. Yet he lived on in the vivid memories of my mother, grandfather, aunts and uncles, and residents of the small mountain town where I grew up.
He was a legend—a true hero—in the minds of many people, and they filled my heart with admiration, pride and longing with tales of his exploits as a pilot, his leadership of his fellow soldiers, his prowess as an amateur baseball player, and his devotion to friends and family.
I cannot count the number of times that someone, upon learning that I was his son, told me about seeing him dive his plane above our town skimming the tree tops so low that limbs would be set waving. They called this practice “buzzing.” It was then and remains today a favorite stunt of adventuresome pilots who love to give land-bound observers a thrill and set the adrenalin pumping in their own bloodstreams.
I recall being told about one lady in our town — one of those dear but difficult folks who are critical of just about everything that is out of the ordinary. She was not impressed by father’s flying and complained to his commanding officer that father’s “buzzing” had been disturbing her peace. The officer, I was told, called father into his office to ask about this. And when father confessed, the officer said, “next time you buzz your hometown, let me know, and I’ll fly along with you.”
Another story told how once on a cross country flight, father and his wingman ran low on fuel and were forced to land on a nearby highway. Father landed first, and when he saw that his fellow flyer’s plane was about to clip a road sign, he bent it down so that his wingman’s plane would clear the obstacle.
I never tired of hearing these stories and got so that I could imagine the roar of his powerful engine, which my studies told me could generate 2,000 horsepower and power his P-47 Thunderbolt to 35,000 feet in support of allied bombers and in dogfights with Nazi Messerschmitts. In college, I took flying lessons and was on my way to earning a private pilot’s license when my money ran out, and I never took it up again after starting my own family.
My mother loved my father with a deep and abiding passion. Even though she remarried and bore my half-brother, and was a devoted wife to my stepfather for more than 50 years, I believe that she still was mourning father when she died herself at the age of 80. I have thought about this often and frequently reflected on the impact that premature deaths can have on one’s family. Mother’s life and mine would have been very different had father lived.
There was much uncertainty about what exactly happened to father after he bailed out of his Thunderbolt in the sky above where we stand today. Throughout my youth I fantasized that perhaps he had survived and was living somewhere in Europe. Perhaps he had suffered amnesia and one day would recover his memory and come home to us. I never gave up hope until I had become a young man and had married and started a family of my own. At last the reality sank in. Father never would come home.
In four months, I shall observe my 75th birthday. Father would have been 100 today. However, he was only 25 when he died and shall remain in the full vigor of youth, forever.
The first Kuykendalls left the Netherlands in 1646 to settle in New Amsterdam, which is now New York. They were not called Kuykendall at first, but after achieving some prosperity, they added “Van Kuykendall,” which means from a place with a “view of a valley.” The Netherlands is a flat country and high places are rare, but there is such a high place near the village of Wageningen, and that is where our first American ancestor had lived.
We are now approximately 960 kilometers due south of Wageningen. The Ardennes Military Cemetery where father is buried is only 200 kilometers south of this city. Thus, there is tremendous poignancy for me in imagining that, when he died, father was fighting his way north to liberate the home of his forefathers and today may be the one person that bears our name to be buried so close to the homeland of our family.
In closing, let me remind everyone that we live today in a world where the value of alliances and the once unquestioned loyalty of friends for one another are being challenged. However here, today, with this monument and ceremony you remind us, through your reverence and affection for the sacrifice made by my father, that such things do still matter.
Father is just one of thousands of my countrymen and women who gave their lives to liberate your nation, to preserve our own, and to secure and perpetuate the values of freedom and democratic governance. France and America are two great nations founded on principles that I believe are essential for the preservation and advancement of civilized society. As such we are and always will be brothers and sisters united in the cause of Liberté, Egalité and Fraternité.
Finally, I would like to thank the many men and women who have worked so long to make this memorial and today’s event possible.
I particularly would like to thank my cousin Andrew Kuykendall for the research that he has done into father’s war record and the assistance he has provided to ARSA and the Montélimar Musée de L'Aviation.
Andrew couldn’t be with us, but his parents Galen and Sarah Kuykendall are attending this ceremony.
Thanks also to my wife Mary who has stood by me for 53 years and who has played a tremendous roll in helping us prepare for this pilgrimage.
Finally, let me convey to you the gratitude of family members who could not attend: Grandsons Adam and Samuel Kuykendall and Matt and Danny Meiers and great granddaughters Lucy and Maeve Kuykendall.
All are extremely proud of the honor that you have bestowed upon our father.
On behalf of all of our family, Merci beaucoup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.