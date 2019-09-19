7:15 p.m. Thursday: All lines in Hampshire County can once again connect to 911.
Original post:
Landline service to 911 out again
Six days after the last outage, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office is reporting that landline service to the county's 911 center is out for 3,200 phones this afternoon (Thursday, Sept. 19).
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions again attributed the outage to an issue by carrier Frontier in the Augusta. He had no estimated for service being restored.
If you try to call 911 and can't get through from a home phone, the number can still be reached by cell phone.
The Review will update when service is restored.
