• If you or your organization has a way to help people who are placed in need by coronavirus, email news@hampshirereview.com and we’ll add your information to this list.
• The United Ways of West Virginia have a phone number to call or a website to visit for support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during the outbreak of coronavirus.
WV 2-1-1 is ready to help people facing difficulties. Resource navigators can help connect individuals and families with food pantries, health care services, tax prep assistance, utility and eviction prevention assistance and more.
Those seeking help should dial 2-1-1 or visit WV211.org.
