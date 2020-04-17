Paul Clovis, who cast a giant shadow over high school athletics in Hampshire County for more than 3 decades, has died.
Clovis passed away overnight in South Carolina.
He came to Hampshire County in 1967 as head football coach and stepped away from the position 12 years later with a 76-42-2 record, the most victories of any of the 9 coaches in Hampshire history.
He coached cross country, including the state championship years of twins Susan Davis Braithwaite and Jennifer Davis Buckley.
He finished his education career as athletic director for the high school.
Services will be under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Details will be announced early next week and a full obituary will be in next Wednesday’s Hampshire Review.
