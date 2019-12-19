Ivan S. Funkhouser Dec 19, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ivan Stanley Funkhouser, 91, of Wardenville, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Hampshire Review Hampshire Review Podcasts Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. From Our Weekender Advertisers Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive Hope Christian Church, Augusta Special Sections Christmas Greeting Section Christmas Greeting Section Winter Sports Winter Sports Hunting Hunting Back to School Back to School Latest News Ivan S. Funkhouser Back in Time: Dec. 18, 2019 Community Calendar Dec. 18 Minister's Message: Take time to be holy Church Notes Dec. 18 Senior Corner Dec. 18 The Garden Path: Those last-minute gifts Food for Thought: So what will you give? Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: 2 dead in head-on collisionDelays/Closings for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019Liller to leave HHSArno B. HottJack H. TaskerJohn S. Shoemaker IIHead-on wreck claims 2Police: 5 people at murder sceneBerkeley Springs doctor running for CongressMary L. Edwards Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLiller to leave HHS (1) Follow us on Facebook HampshireReview Follow us on Twitter Tweets by HampshireReview Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News & Review Update Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.