CHARLESTON— Republican Craig Blair, who represents Hampshire County in the State Senate, was undergoing surgery this morning (Monday, Jan. 6) for a hip dislocated in a traffic accident Saturday afternoon.
The Senate Finance Chairman will likely miss the start of the legislative session Wednesday after breaking his nose and dislocating his hip in the accident.
Blair was returning to his capitol office from a sandwich shop about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Kanawha City area of Charleston when the accident occurred.
Blair had his Ford F-150 on 36th Street, a one-way street that crosses the Kanawha River and also exits onto I-64, when a vehicle in the right lane cut him off while trying to turn left without a turn signal.
Blair said he steered into a concrete barrier rather than T-bone the other vehicle.
