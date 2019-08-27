Passing lane coming to Schaffenacker Mt. too
LOOM — Traffic up Cooper Mountain will be reduced to 1 lane during daylight hours starting today (Wednesday, Aug. 28).
Work will start on U.S. 50 at North River Road and extend east up the mountain for 2.23 miles. Contractor West Virginia Paving Inc. will be resurfacing the road with edge- and base-failure repairs, paving and stone shoulder work.
Weather permitting, the contractor will complete the base failure repairs and the widening by Tuesday, Sept. 3. When that work is done, the contractor will move his work force to a project in Capon Bridge.
Starting the next day — Wednesday, Sept. 4 — the contractor will widen a half-mile stretch of U.S. 50 just west of Capon Bridge.
The work will begin about a half mile west of Cold Stream Road and extend another half mile up Schaffenacker Mountain.
West Virginia Paving will spend 2 weeks, widening of the existing roadway to construct a truck lane, paving it and completing stone shoulder work. Weather permitting, the contractor will complete this work on Tuesday, Sept. 17
West Virginia Paving plans to return to Cooper Mountain a week later, Tuesday, Sept. 10, to lay pavement and complete stone shoulder work.
Work in both places will be performed under the direction of flaggers using a pilot truck and driver. Motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.
The tentative completion date is Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Cooper Mountain project is budgeted at $827,359. The Schaffenacker Mountain project is budgeted at $325,732.
