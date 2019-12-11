Principal DiAnna Liller has told the staff at Hampshire High School that she will be resigning her position — at least by year’s end and sooner if she finds employment elsewhere.
Liller sent the 2-sentence note to teachers and other personnel around midday Tuesday.
She said she would not go into detail about her reasons and concluded by calling her colleagues “the greatest staff anyone could ever ask for.”
Liller was named principal of HHS in the summer of 2017 when Jeffrey Crook was superintendent. She replaced Camella Hardinger.
