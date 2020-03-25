Since the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center closed on March 18 to do their part to help prevent the virus’ spread, director Trina Cox began thinking about how to continue to encourage members of the community to stay active, even if they couldn’t come through the Wellness Center’s doors. She landed on the idea of livestreaming group fitness classes.
“There are lots of options for virtual classes,” Cox said. “We’re just throwing ourselves into the mix.” As long as folks on Facebook “like” the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center’s page, they can see the streaming video and join Cox and group fitness instructor Hali Shockey as they engage in their workout.
Saturday was the first day that the 2 went live with it as a trial run. “Wow, it was crazy the number of people who tuned in on top of what messages Hali and I were personally receiving,” Cox described. “It has been really inspirational for us.”
Cox also said they were going to begin to live stream the Silver Sneakers classes as well, for as long as the Center needs to remain closed to the public.
“I’m really grateful that people are interested and engaged,” Cox said. “I feel really fortunate. Hampshire Wellness and Fitness is a community.”
Cox also explained that they are working with mainly the 9 a.m. or 4 p.m. time slots for their live classes. To be a part of these classes, “like” HWF on Facebook and follow them for updates on class times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.