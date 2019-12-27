MAKING HEADLINES
Farewell to Oz
ROMNEY — Oz, the Dutch Shepherd who served as a canine officer for the Romney police force, passed away on Christmas Eve.
The Romney Police said he had a ruptured stomach. Oz had served the Town of Romney for 6 years.
Out like a lamb: Temperatures will be above normal and precipitation should be minimal to non-existent over the last weekend of 2019.
Also: Here’s your early reminder that all government offices and banks are closed next Wednesday for New Year’s Day. No mail will be delivered.
State, county and local government offices are closing at midday Tuesday, as are banks. The federal government is supposed to be open Tuesday, but that can change with a presidential order.
THIS WEEKEND
Season wraps up at the River House
The River House sees its season finale this weekend, and those who purchased tickets can come to Capon Bridge to enjoy music from talented members of the community. The season finale will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
• The River House season finale preview is being held tonight from 6 to 9, and tickets for that are on sale for $5. The River House has been a venue for community artists and musicians, and the season finale is shaping up to be vibrant summary of what this year had to offer.
SPORTS
Grapplers host holiday tournament
The Trojan wrestling team is hosting its holiday tournament Saturday, startingat 10 a.m. This is the final meet of 2019 as Hampshire will be on hiatus until Jan. 9 when the Trojans host a tri-match against Mt. Ridge and Frankfort.
Also: After taking last weekend off the Trojan swim team dives back into the pool in Wellsburg today to compete in the Brooke swimming invitational.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Throwback 2019 and Seeing 2020
We have a passel of stories and photos to ring out the old year and ring in the new.
We’ll bring you:
• Our Spirit of Hampshire winner for 2019, the resident who inspired us most.
• Our favorite pictures and memories of the year
• 10 burning questions to keep an eye on in 2020
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
