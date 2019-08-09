MAKING HEADLINES
Back to work Monday for teachers
Teachers and other school staff report to work Monday for both Hampshire County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
School starts a week later, Aug. 19.
• The state ended the fiscal year with a nearly $37 million surplus, Gov. Jim Justice reported Thursday.
• The Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling has announced that it will close in October, displacing 1,200 employees.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
'Lovesick Blues' on stage Sunday
“Lovesick Blues” a tribute concert to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline will be taking place at the Capon Bridge Middle School. The event marks the 50-year anniversary of the opening of the library.
Sunday’s show will have the two performing together as they never did in real life. The show benefits the Capon Bridge Library and refreshment sales will go to Capon Bridge Middle School.
After the show memorilia and CDs will be available for purchase. Tickets are $27.50. The show begins at 3 on Sunday.
• The After 5 Jam will be held Friday at the Artist’s Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St. Refreshments will be available, bring a dish to share if you like. Donations are appreciated. Doors open at 4:30.
Also on Saturday: Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 pm at the Springfield Ruitan.
Horn Camp community picnic, 3 p.m. Racy home 2175 Horn Camp Road. Celebrate the neighborhood and local history of the 1-room Horn Camp School. Meats and refreshments served. Bring a covered dish
Camera club, River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan practice is in full swing
The majority of Hampshire fall sports started their 2019 campaign this week with the focus mostly on conditioning as the kids work hard to get back in shape. The cross-country team spent the week running at Rocky Gap while the cheer squad underwent tryouts inside Hampshire Gym. The football team received their pads on Thursday as the team gets prepared for a scrimmage against James Wood next Friday. Both the girls and boys soccer squads have been fine tuning footwork on Soldier Field while the volleyball team spent the past week enjoying their final days of summer vacation.
WVU single game tickets on sale
Tickets for West Virginia's home matchups with NC State and Texas went on sale to the public through the Mountaineer Ticket Office earlier this week.
Tickets for the NC State game on Sept. 14 are $70 each, while the Homecoming matchup with Texas on Oct. 5 is $80 per ticket. A limited number of premium seating opportunities are still available as well. To get further details, please contact the Mountaineer Athletic Club at 1-800-433-2072.
Tickets will be available online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located inside the Coliseum.
IN NEXT WEEK'S REVIEW
A world of thanks
The kids who sold livestock at the county fair say thanks to their buyers
We’ll also cover:
Can you identify the architectural details of Capon Bridge?
Romney’s Town Council updates the nuisance ordinance
A Hampshire man’s experiences 50 years ago at Woodstock
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.