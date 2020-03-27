With temperatures rising and the sun a-shining, what signs of spring are you seeing around you? Blooming flowers or fruit trees? Birds in the trees? Foals in the fields?
Send us your pictures — and a note about who you are, where you're from and where the picture was taken — aand we'll be celebrating spring in next week's Review.
Email your submissions to news@hampshirereview.com — but hurry. We need them by noon Monday (March 30).
