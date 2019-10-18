MAKING HEADLINES
Town hall addresses broadband gripes
Sen. Joe Manchin and an FCC commissioner heard residents tell their frustration over broadband service in Hampshire County this morning.
Manchin and FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel were at the Courthouse in Romney for a town hall on the subject from 9 to 10 a.m.
The meeting was only announced yesterday.
Also: Under clear skies temperatures tonight are expected to touch freezing for the first time this fall in Hampshire County. That makes today a busy day for gardeners, picking the last of the tomatoes and bringing in plants. Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Annual auction to raise money this weekend
The Hospice Auction to benefit Hospice of the Panhandle is being held on Saturday. The event is taking place at the Romney Fire Hall, and the doors open at 3 p.m. and the auction begins at 4 p.m. Enjoy homemade food with the community while also supporting a worthwhile cause.
• The Pirates and Cowboys concerts are happening on at the Bottling Works on Friday and Saturday. The concert is 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s suggested that attendees provide a $10 donation for this musical event presented by Honey Bee Music.
Also on Saturday: High Mountain Bluegrass concert sponsored by Friends of the Library will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the CB Public Library pavilion and will be free to the public.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Unblemished no longer
The winning streak is over for the Hampshire girls soccer team with a loss to sectional rival Jefferson last night 4-1. Emma ‘Speed’ Shreve scored the lone goal for the Trojans. With the loss HHS drops to (15-1-1) on the season. Next up is the last game of the regular season under the lights at Rannells Field tonight against Washington with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Cougars dismantle HHS 6-1
Last night Jefferson notched 6 goals to defeat Hampshire in boys soccer to drop the Trojans to (6-12-1) on the season. Next up is a home game this evening at Rannells Field against Washington starting at 5 p.m.
Gridders head to Berkeley Springs
The Trojan gridders (0-7) look to pick up their 1st win this season against Berkeley Springs this evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Follow Nick Carroll on Twitter @NickCarroll_ or on Facebook for quarterly score updates.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
In the details
An up-close look at the architecture in and around Capon Bridge
We’ll also cover …
• What residents said about broadband service at Sen. Joe Manchin’s town hall here
• The wrap-up of soccer’s regular season and the start of playoffs
• Both flu season and flue season are arriving
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
