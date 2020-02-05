How did you do?
28-30: Hampshire blueblood
24-27: Native
20-23: Transplant
16-19: Weekender
15-less: Just passing through
History first
1. B) Hogs
2. C) first lady of West Virginia (1949-1953, during which time she also earned a pilot’s license)
3. C) Romney won 18-0
4. D) Execution without any spiritual advice beforehand
5. A) A man kidnaped by Indians returned home to find that his wife remarried after thinking him dead.
6. A) 66
7. D) All of the above
8. B) A goose
9. C) Rick Hicks
10. C) 1958
11. C) Used profane language
Currently speaking
12. B) 10 percent
13. D) West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
14. D) 9 (and soon to be 10) – Joe Riley, Dave Fritsch, Tammy Moreland, William Cottrill, Jeff Meadows, Candy Canan, Jeff Woofter, Camella Hardinger and DiAnna Liller, who is leaving in June 30.
15. B) 12%, or just 1 in every 8 farms.
16. A) White oak, off 72 percent from the 48-year average
17. B) cats.
18. C) Keyser. Frankfort didn’t open until the 1970s, but has been on the schedule since.
19. D) 130 years; the bank is the 2nd-oldest business in the county.
20. A) Vegetables
21. B) 2000
22. A) Harperella
True or false
23. False: The first newspaper published in West Virginia was the Monongalia Gazette in Morgantown in 1803. The Hampshire Review and South Branch Intelligencer is the oldest West Virginia paper still in existence.
24. False: The national average is 81; Hampshire’s is 75.6.
25. True, On May 17, 1916 Keller visited Romney.
26. False, the game ended in a tie 13-13.
27. True: More than 500 from 6 private collections were displayed at a weekend for Civil War-era re-enactors of civilian life.
28. True
29. True. The Lions shut out the Bobcats 14-0 in 1938 and 32-0 the next year, 1939.
30. False: It’s about 2,070, or 9 percent of the population
