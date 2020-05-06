The State Department of Education and the College Board have established an SAT School Day administration this fall for West Virginia students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year.
This administration of the exam will provide seniors who would have taken the state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2020 as juniors with an opportunity to obtain SAT scores in time to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s Promise Scholarship.
The primary test date for the fall state-provided SAT School Day will be Sept. 23, but counties may choose a test date of Oct. 14. A makeup date is set for Oct. 28.
* * *
The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Association has canceled the annual alumni banquet scheduled for May 16 due to the coronavirus. The 2021 banquet will be held on May 15, 2021.
* * *
The Department of Health and Human Resources has issued guidance to assist childcare providers and their staff in obtaining COVID-19 testing. Gov. Jim Justice has requested that all child care staff be tested as West Virginia child care facilities begin to reopen.
COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to the provider or employee whether or not the individual is insured.
* * *
Sheetz is extending its $3-an-hour increase for its approximately 17,000 store workers until June.
* * *
DHHR is issuing a 1-time emergency Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment of $100 to both LIEAP participants and heating source vendors to offset bulk fuel expenses from the current program year.
This 1-time payment should be received by the end of May. The payment will be automatic; an application or a termination notice will be not required.
* * *
Wal-Mart employees in West Virginia received a bonus in last Friday’s paycheck. The discounter said the amount added up to $1 million statewide.
Wal-Mart said that as of Friday it had achieved its goal of adding 200,000 employees in 6 weeks.
* * *
Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties were removed Monday from the list of COVID-19 community clusters or “hotspots” in West Virginia.
Four counties requested to remain on the hotspot list including Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monongalia counties.
